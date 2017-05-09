Smoke in SVSU building forces evacuations, no one hurt - WNEM TV 5

Smoke in SVSU building forces evacuations, no one hurt

Courtesy: Jessie-Scott Hoose Courtesy: Jessie-Scott Hoose
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An overheated air handler caused smoke to fill a building at Saginaw Valley State University, and cause people inside to evacuate.

It happened at around 10:15 a.m. in the Health and Human Services (HHS) building.

SVSU spokesperson J.J. Boehm told TV5 that both the HHS building and the adjoining Gilbertson Hall were evacuated, although people were allowed to return less than an hour later.

No one was hurt.

