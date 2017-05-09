Man killed in house fire, smoking accident may have sparked flames

A 64-year-old man is dead after his house caught fire, and investigators believe the flames may have been sparked by a smoking accident.

Michigan State Police were heading to 4628 N Huron Road in Bay County on May 5 for a medical call.

EMS arrived on the scene before them and found smoke coming from the building.

Fraser Township Firefighters were called and after getting a handle on the fire were able to enter the building where they found Stanley Skrysinski laying on the kitchen floor.

Once outside emergency responders declared him dead.

A fire investigator from the Bay County Sheriff’s office said initial evidence shows that Stanley’s oxygen tank may have caught fire due to a smoking accident.

A cigarette butt was found in the kitchen and there was an obvious path of travel by the fire where the oxygen line ran through the house, according to investigators.

Michigan State Police report that Stanley’s previous home next door had also burned down due to similar circumstances less than a year ago.

