Local sex offender caught in Florida with plans to 'flee to Puerto Rico'

A Mid-Michigan sex offender was caught in Florida, allegedly with plans to buy a sailboat and flee to Puerto Rico.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted a video on Facebook of a detective taking 62-year-old Russell Howard Ewing into custody at a Walmart.

According to the post, Ewing had bought a sailboat and was living near the Manatee Pocket Marina.

Ewing is a tier 3 offender who listed his address as Vassar, in Tuscola County, but failed to report to Michigan authorities that he was leaving.

He also didn’t tell Martin County authorities that he was there, all which is required by law.

Martin County authorities said they got a tip that Ewing may be planning to set sail to Puerto Rico before they tracked him down.

Ewing has been charged with failing to register as a sexual offender. He has no bond.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.