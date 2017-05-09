Man charged with murder in Halloween homicide will testify

Jurors have heard opening statements in the trial of a man who's accused of killing a woman whose body was found months after a Halloween party in southeastern Michigan.

Defense lawyer Russell Smith says there's no dispute that Chelsea Bruck died at the hands of his client, Daniel Clay.

But Smith told a jury Tuesday that Clay isn't a murderer. He says Clay will testify later in the Monroe County trial.

The body of the 22-year-old Bruck was found in a wooded area in 2015, six months after she dressed as comic villain Poison Ivy and attended a Halloween party with hundreds of people. Prosecutors summoned witnesses to court to talk about the party.

Smith says Bruck's death occurred during rough sex and was an accident.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.