US commercial fishing industry retracted slightly in 2015

The federal government says America's fishing industry declined slightly in 2015 as fishermen contended with environmental and market forces.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its "Fisheries Economics of the United States" report for 2015 on Tuesday.

The report states that U.S. fisheries contributed a little less than $208 billion in sales, a decline from nearly $214 billion in 2014, which the government stressed was a "banner year." The number of fisheries jobs was down 12 percent to 1.6 million.

NOAA says the 2015 totals are still better than they were four years earlier. The agency also says some stocks, including Chinook salmon and albacore, have improved.

