State Rep. dies from apparent suicide

State Rep. John Kivela was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday.

Kivela is a Democratic state representative from Marquette.

He was found dead at his Lansing home hours after he was released from jail for suspected drunk driving, the Detroit Free Press reports. That was his second DUI in less than two years, according to the paper.

Police said Kivela's body was found about 1 p.m. and that there are no obvious indications of foul play.

Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue told The Associated Press that the Marquette Democrat was arrested Monday on southbound U.S. 127 near Maple Rapids. Jerue would not say what charge Kivela faced, but the Detroit Free Press reported he was arrested for drunken driving.

Kivela was released Tuesday on bond.

He pleaded guilty in December 2015 to drunken driving after his arrest the previous month in Clinton County.

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of John Kivela’s death. Having served with John in the legislature, I know how much he cared about his family, his friends, and the people he served in Marquette. Our hearts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to his wife, Sandy, and his children, Shelby and Andrew.

TV5 will update once more information becomes available.

