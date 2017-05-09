MSU's Ben Carter Granted Sixth Year Of Eligibility

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The NCAA has granted Spartan men’s basketball forward Ben Carter a sixth year of eligibility, approving the medical hardship waiver submitted by Michigan State. Carter joined the Spartans as a graduate transfer for the 2016-17 season but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Carter will be eligible for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Quote from Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo

“This is certainly good news for Ben. Despite being injured all of last season, he was a positive addition to our team. Ben was a great teammate and looked for any way he could to contribute, never missing a practice. He’s worked extremely hard on his rehab, and still has a lot more work to do, but I’m happy that he’ll get a chance to take the court with us next season while also being able to finish his master’s degree. After two knee injuries there are never any guarantees, but I’m hoping that he’ll be able to contribute a little bit on the court and a lot off it.”

Quote from Ben Carter

“I feel blessed. First of all, I want to thank the NCAA for granting the waiver, and everyone at Michigan State, especially in the compliance office, for all their hard work. I honestly didn’t know if the waiver would be granted, but I kept praying that I would be able to play one more year of college basketball.

“When I first decided to transfer to MSU, I thought it would be just a quick eight-month stop. I never imagined I would form the strong bonds with my teammates that I have. Everyone embraced me as part of the family, even after my injury, and that only makes me more excited for next year. I look forward to finishing my master’s, and helping the team in any way I can.”

