Judge orders man to stand trial in Detroit officer's death

A man accused of fatally shooting a Detroit police officer last year will go to trial on first-degree murder charges.

Judge Deborah Langston on Tuesday ruled 22-year-old Marquise Cromer will stand trial after his attorney previously argued Cromer was incompetent.

Cromer is charged in the death of Sgt. Ken Steil, who was a 20-year Detroit police veteran. Steil died unexpectedly Sept. 17 of a blood clot, five days after being shot in the shoulder.

Cromer stuck out his tongue, rolled his eye and laughed during Tuesday's court proceedings. He previously has refused to appear for an arraignment or to leave his cell.

Cromer also has been accused of shooting two other people, including his father. He's next due in court on May 16.

