Saginaw church celebrates new beginning after renovation

After months of hard work, one of the area's largest churches is celebrating a new beginning.

All church member Mary Andrews can do is marvel at the rebirth of her place of worship.

"It's breathtaking. I've been watching this church come back to life," Andrews said.

The refurbished Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption hosted its first mass on Tuesday.

"It is absolutely glorious," Father Jim Bessert said.

Bessert is one of the priests who took part in the dedication. He said the reopening symbolizes the Diocese's commitment to Saginaw's east side.

"We want to be the Diocese of Saginaw. We could be any place, but we want to be in the city where we planted our roots," Bessert said.

Officials with the Diocese said the beauty of the church will draw people there.

"The beauty of newly renovated cathedral just lifts us up to the beauty of God," said Daniel Osborn, director of the Center for Ministry for the Diocese.

Osborn believes the cathedral will draw new parishioners to his faith.

"One of the things that every human heart looks for is beauty and when you walk into this space the heart just soars," Osborn said.

Andrews agrees. She said all are welcome to join her for worship in the renovated church.

"We're going to have a lot of people from the community coming to see us, see the church itself. So we're inviting people in," she said.

The project cost $4.7 million. More than $1 million more than the projection when the renovation was announced last year.

