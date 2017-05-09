Snyder signs bills to make pointing laser at planes a crime

Michigan has new laws that make it a crime to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft or a moving train.

Gov. Rick Snyder's office says he signed the legislation Tuesday.

The main law would make shining a laser a felony with a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It's already a federal crime, but state police said a Michigan law would help investigators quickly pursue people who are pointing lasers near airports.

A laser pointer can temporarily blind a pilot.

