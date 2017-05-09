Saginaw Spirit Announce Details for 2017 Prospect Camp

SAGINAW, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit, members of the Ontario Hockey League, are pleased to announce the schedule for their 2017 Prospect Camp to be held at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Saginaw, Michigan from Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, May 14.

The Spirit will welcome 33 prospects to the Great Lakes Bay Region for the first time for three on-ice sessions and tours of the newly renovated dressing room at The Dow Event Center, as well as the city of Saginaw. The two teams for the on-ice scrimmages will be made up of 19 forwards, 10 defenseman, and 4 goaltenders. The rosters will feature draft picks from the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, the 2017 OHL U-18 Priority Selection, and previous draft picks, as well as free agent invitees. Both teams will scrimmage twice on Saturday and once on Sunday.

All on-ice sessions are FREE and open to the public. Saginaw Bay Ice Arena will have concessions open for all scrimmage events.

Saturday, May 13, 2017:

Team White vs. Team Blue scrimmage 10:00am-11:30am

Team Blue vs. Team White scrimmage 6:00pm-7:30pm

Sunday, May 14, 2017:

Team White vs. Team Blue scrimmage 10:00am-11:30am

Also slated to take part in the 2017 Prospect Camp is returning players Damien Giroux, Max Grondin, Chet Phillips, Danny Katic, and Cameron Lamour.

