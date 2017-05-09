MSU's Cooper must undergo daily alcohol testing - WNEM TV 5

MSU's Cooper must undergo daily alcohol testing

Posted: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A court has ordered Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper to undergo daily alcohol testing after he consumed alcohol last month in violation of his bond. Cooper in November accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges for spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking officer.

The deal was for the assault charge to be dismissed in favor of a littering fine if Cooper complied with conditions including no alcohol.

According to District Court documents, 22-year-old Cooper of Chicago consumed alcohol around April 21. On Tuesday, he was ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing between 5 and 9 a.m. and provide a weekly log to his probation officer.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Cooper started at defensive end last season. The fifth-year senior was projected as a starter this fall.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.