Series of house fires keep crews busy overnight

A series of fires kept first responders busy in the early hours of the morning.

All of them broke out within a few blocks of each other in Flint.

A home caught fire just after 1 a.m. on Taylor Street, near MLK Avenue.

Apparently, the fire started in the furnace. Everyone made it out OK and they’re back in the home this morning.

Crews also battled two vacant house fires as well. One on White Street and the other on Delaware.

Both fires are under investigation.

