Series of house fires keep crews busy overnight - WNEM TV 5

Series of house fires keep crews busy overnight

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A series of fires kept first responders busy in the early hours of the morning.

All of them broke out within a few blocks of each other in Flint.

A home caught fire just after 1 a.m. on Taylor Street, near MLK Avenue.

Apparently, the fire started in the furnace. Everyone made it out OK and they’re back in the home this morning.

Crews also battled two vacant house fires as well. One on White Street and the other on Delaware.

Both fires are under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.