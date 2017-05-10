Residents out in force to complain over new water tax

Residents in Midland County’s Larkin Township came out in force Tuesday night to complain about a new tax added to water assessments they’ve been paying for years.

The township recently sold bonds to get water from the city of Midland.

“I’ve already paid $30,000 in water because I have three water bills on one piece of property and one house. And I’m not even hooked up to the chemicalized water they’re running down through there,” one resident said.

We’re told the additional assessment is around $1,750.

