Frankenmuth students bike to school to promote healthy lifestyle - WNEM TV 5

Frankenmuth students bike to school to promote healthy lifestyle

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

You can expect to see more children on bicycles Wednesday morning in one Mid-Michigan community. 

It's Bike to School Day in Frankenmuth. 

Children are encouraged to ride their bikes to school instead of taking a bus or car.

It's part of a program to promote healthy lifestyles. 

Police and firefighters will be posted along Genesee Street and at school entrances to keep everyone safe. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.