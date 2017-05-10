Frankenmuth students bike to school to promote healthy lifestyle

You can expect to see more children on bicycles Wednesday morning in one Mid-Michigan community.

It's Bike to School Day in Frankenmuth.

Children are encouraged to ride their bikes to school instead of taking a bus or car.

It's part of a program to promote healthy lifestyles.

Police and firefighters will be posted along Genesee Street and at school entrances to keep everyone safe.

