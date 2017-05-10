Woman meets officers who saved her from Detroit River

Imagine seeing a pregnant woman as she slips and falls into a river. The water is freezing cold and she is struggling to get out.

What happened next was like a scene from a movie, but it was all too real for a frightened mother and her unborn child.

Back in April, officers saved a pregnant woman from the Detroit River. Now, she and her saviors are back together and speaking about the incident.

“It was a night to not want to remember,” Ethel Woodger

Woodger had been walking near the river when she fell in and was unable to escape the cold water and rushing current.

Moments later, Officer Brian Gadwell and paramedic Chris Ward arrived and dove to her rescue.

“She started going under, at that point I had to go in…and it was cold,” Gadwell said laughing.

Woodger then had to be rushed for an emergency C-section, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

