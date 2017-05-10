Woman meets officers who saved her from Detroit River - WNEM TV 5

Woman meets officers who saved her from Detroit River

Posted: Updated:
CNN Photo CNN Photo
CNN Photo CNN Photo
CNN Photo CNN Photo
DETROIT (CNN) -

Imagine seeing a pregnant woman as she slips and falls into a river. The water is freezing cold and she is struggling to get out.

What happened next was like a scene from a movie, but it was all too real for a frightened mother and her unborn child.

Back in April, officers saved a pregnant woman from the Detroit River. Now, she and her saviors are back together and speaking about the incident.

“It was a night to not want to remember,” Ethel Woodger

Woodger had been walking near the river when she fell in and was unable to escape the cold water and rushing current.

Moments later, Officer Brian Gadwell and paramedic Chris Ward arrived and dove to her rescue.

“She started going under, at that point I had to go in…and it was cold,” Gadwell said laughing.

Woodger then had to be rushed for an emergency C-section, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.