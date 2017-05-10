Back to normal for May

After what was a very cold start to the month of May we are finally seeing normal temps for this time of the year. We keep the warmer temps in play for the rest of the week, but some rain may move in tonight.

Today & Tonight

A few more clouds for the middle half of our week compared to yesterday and Monday. While we are seeing a few more clouds we won't be overcast today. We'll go back and forth between periods of clouds and periods of clouds. Should still be a very nice day with pleasant temperatures.

Despite a few more clouds, we will be seeing highs jump into the 60s for daytime highs. We are getting a helping hand from southerly winds pushing warmer air our way. The middle 60s are normal for this time of the year. So we are finally where we should be for the month of May.

We will remain dry through the evening hours tonight, but clouds will be on the increase especially tonight. If you have evening plans outdoors, you should be just fine with temperatures feeling quite nice in the 50s and 60s.

Showers then redevelop overnight mainly after midnight and they'll be more widespread than the activity from this morning. Still, we're not expecting rain to be overly heavy. Overnight lows will remain mild with the cloud cover and showers. Temperatures in the 40s are expected for overnight lows.

Thursday

The forecast will carry the overnight showers into the morning commute tomorrow, so be sure to set the umbrella out tonight so you're all set to go tomorrow morning. Showers will last through primarily the morning hours, ending completely during the early afternoon hours.

Skies will feature more cloud cover during the day on Thursday and highs will take a step back into the 50s for tomorrow.

By the end of the rainfall tomorrow, totals will generally be .25" or less.

