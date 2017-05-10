Middle & upper 60s return Wednesday

After a stretch of dry weather, rain showers have returned for some for the morning drive today. They won't be sticking around for long, however, and a mild pleasant afternoon is on the way for the middle of the week.

Today & Tonight

With an abundance of dry air leftover from the beautiful stretch we've been on, showers should remain fairly minor as we work through the commute today. The best chances for showers will reside in the central and northern part of the viewing area.

Rain ends quickly this morning and we'll see conditions dry out for the lunch hour today (in areas that see rain this morning of course). Skies should begin clearing as well, leading to a partly sunny sky this afternoon.

With winds taking a more southeasterly direction today and the arrival of a partly sunny sky, we'll see temperatures spike into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon away from our lakeshore areas.

We'll remain dry through the evening hours tonight, but clouds will be on the increase especially late this evening. If you have evening plans outdoors, you should be just fine tonight and temperatures will be quite nice in the 50s and 60s.

Showers redevelop overnight and they'll be more widespread than the activity this morning. Still, we're not expecting rain to be overly heavy. Overnight lows will remain mild with the cloud cover and showers, with 40s expected.

Thursday

The forecast will carry the overnight showers into the morning commute tomorrow, so be sure to set the umbrella out tonight so you're all set to go tomorrow morning. Showers will last through primarily the morning hours, ending completely during the early afternoon hours.

Skies will feature more cloud cover during the day on Thursday and highs will take a step back into the 50s for tomorrow.

By the end of the rainfall tomorrow, totals will generally be .25" or less.

