Showers return, but won't stay long

After what was a very cold start to the month of May we are finally seeing normal temps for this time of the year. We keep the warmer temps in play for the rest of the week, with the only major shot at rain for now arriving tonight.

Overnight:

Showers will become more widespread during the overnight hours. Still, we're not expecting rain to be overly heavy, with only minor rainfall accumulations expected. Overnight lows will remain mild with the cloud cover and showers. Temperatures in the 40s are expected for overnight lows.

Thursday:

The forecast will carry the overnight showers into the morning commute tomorrow, so be sure to set the umbrella out tonight so you're all set to go tomorrow morning. Showers will fade as we head toward the noon hour, with the afternoon looking to stay dry.

Skies will feature more cloud cover during the day on Thursday and highs will take a step back, only reaching 60 for tomorrow.

By the end of the rainfall tomorrow, totals will generally be .25" or less.

The Weekend:

Nice weather is expected for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies around on Friday, partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday, and back to Partly Cloudy skies for your Sunday. Temps during the weekend will stay mild. Expect highs that start in the low to mid 60s on Friday, but finish the weekend in the mid to upper 60s.

Early Next Week:

This pattern will continue to kick off next week, with mostly sunny skies Monday, Partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, and back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Temps will continue to rise during this period, reaching the upper 60s Monday, just over 70 by Tuesday, and continuing up to the mid 70s by Wednesday.

