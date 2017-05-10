Man, woman rescued from sinking vessel

A man and woman were rescued this week after their vessel began taking on water.

Sanilac County Central Dispatch said they received a 911 on Tuesday, May 9 at about 2:30 p.m.

The caller, 52-year-old Robert Wagner of Applegate, said he and his friend, 52-year-old Diane Hawley also of Applegate, were on their 22-foot Four Winns vessel when the boat began taking on water approximately two miles south of Port Sanilac.

Deputies arrived on scene in their marine vessels and found the aft of the caller’s boat filling up with water.

Deputies got both passengers to shore safely and the boat was towed back to the launch without problem.

Officials are still investigating what caused the vessel to take on water.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.