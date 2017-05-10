5 dead following fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Michigan

Police say five people have died in a fiery, two-vehicle crash in southeastern Michigan.

The crash happened late Tuesday in Livingston County's Oceola Township, about 35 miles northwest of Detroit. State police spokeswoman Lori Dougovito said in an email that three people are in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The state police post in Brighton says one vehicle ran a stop sign at Michigan highway 59 and collided with another vehicle. One vehicle caught fire. State police Sgt. Robert Mossing tells the Detroit Free Press that speed limits approaching the intersection are 55 mph.

He says investigators are "trying to sift through the details and figure out exactly what happened."

Police said Wednesday that they are working to confirm the identities of those involved and notify relatives.

