Officer dies after crash in western Michigan

Authorities say a police officer has died after a crash involving his cruiser while on duty in western Michigan.

Norton Shores police say an area resident reported the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the officer was taken to a hospital and died.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led to the crash, which destroyed the cruiser.

In a post offering their condolences, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office identified the officer killed as Jon Ginka.

Police described him as a 10-year veteran of the force with a wife and two children.

