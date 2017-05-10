Loving families needed for local kids in foster care

MDHHS is encouraging Michiganders to change their profile picture on Facebook to show their #IFosterCare heart.

With nearly 13,000 children in Michigan waiting to be reunited with their biological parents, the state is looking for foster parents to give them a loving home.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in May is highlighting the crucial role that foster families provide in protecting children who were abused or neglected.

To show support for these foster families and the thousands of children in foster care, the state is encouraging people to change their profile picture on Facebook to show their #IFosterCare heart.

“We hope others will join us in raising awareness about the great need for foster families in Michigan,” said Nick Lyon, MDHHS director. “We are always looking for more foster families so that we have the best fit to meet the unique needs of every child. Our state is fortunate to have foster families who selflessly provide stable and safe care for these children.”

MDHHS is also featuring the many outstanding foster parents all their website here.

Among them are Michael and Dawn from Tuscola County. Officials said the couple both grew up in homes where their parents provided care to foster children. In 2015, they decided to also open their home to children in need.

"Michael and Dawn recently cared for a medically fragile child and have gone above and beyond with getting his needs met," the website said.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call a Foster Care Navigator at 855-MICHKIDS. You can also learn more here.

