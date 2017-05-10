M&M’S launches new caramel-filled chocolate candies - WNEM TV 5

M&M’S launches new caramel-filled chocolate candies

Posted: Updated:
Source: Nestlé USA Source: Nestlé USA
NEW YORK -

Melts in your mouth, not in your hand.

Over the last 75 years, M&M’S has become known for making treats like peanuts and pretzels more fun. On Thursday, the iconic brand introduced its biggest innovation ever: M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candies. 

M&M’S has updated one the most popular flavors by covering soft caramel in a delicious, candy coated shell.

To help launch the new flavor, M&M's is bringing the fun to Times Square in New York by transforming iconic billboards into a reality gaming arcade using fan's cell phones. The M&M's ARcade will come to life in Father Duffy Square between 46th & 47th Streets and between Broadway and 7th Avenue, for gameplay and free samples of M&M’S Caramel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans nationwide can also join in the fun from home by holding their smartphone or device to a package of M&M's Caramel to unlock the ARcade experience via the Blippar app, available to download on Android, iOS or Windows Phones. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.