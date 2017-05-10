M&M’S launches new caramel-filled chocolate candies

Melts in your mouth, not in your hand.

Over the last 75 years, M&M’S has become known for making treats like peanuts and pretzels more fun. On Thursday, the iconic brand introduced its biggest innovation ever: M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candies.

M&M’S has updated one the most popular flavors by covering soft caramel in a delicious, candy coated shell.

To help launch the new flavor, M&M's is bringing the fun to Times Square in New York by transforming iconic billboards into a reality gaming arcade using fan's cell phones. The M&M's ARcade will come to life in Father Duffy Square between 46th & 47th Streets and between Broadway and 7th Avenue, for gameplay and free samples of M&M’S Caramel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans nationwide can also join in the fun from home by holding their smartphone or device to a package of M&M's Caramel to unlock the ARcade experience via the Blippar app, available to download on Android, iOS or Windows Phones.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.