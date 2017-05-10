MSU graduate sports Maize and Blue loyalty in viral photo - WNEM TV 5

MSU graduate sports Maize and Blue loyalty in viral photo

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

A local college graduate is proving he’ll always be Maize and Blue at heart.

Tyler Brecht posted the photo Sunday, May 7 on Twitter. The Michigan State University graduate sported his green cap and gown with a “Hail M” t-shirt underneath his dress shirt and a huge smile. 

“To all my friends that told me I wouldn’t be a Michigan fan after I graduated from MSU…” the caption read.

Brecht said he applied to the university because it was the only college in Michigan with an animal science program.

“I've never rooted against MSU and I have a ton of friends that I gained from going to school there,” Brecht tweeted.

The photo has been re-tweeted hundreds of times. 

