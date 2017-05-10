A college beer competition…no, really

Two Michigan colleges have been named among the best future brewers in the United States.

The U.S. Open College Beer Championship is for colleges and universities that teach brewing courses.

All beers are submitted by one of the school’s brewing professors and can be brewed on any system on or off campus that is approved by the instructor.

In the second year of the competition, two Michigan colleges were named among the top three overall brewing schools in North America.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College took home the Grand National Championship as the best college program in North America.

The college also took home a gold for their 9009 Stout, a bronze medal for their Babb’s Tradition Weizen, and another bronze for their Falcon’s Puddin’ Strong Ale.

Central Michigan University also made the top ranks, taking home third overall for best brewing school.

They also won a bronze for their Never Been Dunkel and gold for their Batch 100 IPA.

Also mentioned among the winners was Michigan State University. They took home a bronze medal for their Spartan White Ale.

The competition had five categories: Belgian, Bavarian, Stout, IPA and Open. The “Open” category allowed students to enter any style of beer they wanted to brew.

Fourteen colleges and universities from the United States and Canada participated in this year’s competition.

