Hey, mom! HopCat offering free Crack Fries for Mother's Day

Calling all moms, their moms, and their mom’s moms! HopCat is giving away Crack Fries to all mothers as a way of saying thank you for all they do!

The Grand Rapids-based pub is offering the free snack attack at all locations nationwide on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. All moms have to do is make another purchase to receive the free fries.

HopCat’s Crack Fries have been named one of the top 10 fries in the United States by Food Network.

Named for their addictive nature, the fries are battered in light beer before they’re sprinkled with black pepper seasoning.

There are five HopCat locations in Michigan – Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, East Lansing, Ann Arbor and Detroit.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.