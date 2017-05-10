The legend of 'The Drowning Pool' at Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan, but it’s also one of the biggest hot spots for ghostly activity.

Click on Detroit reports in the 1700s and early 1800s, seven women were accused of being witches.

Those accused were taken to a lagoon on the island between Mission Point and downtown Mackinac – known as the Drowning Pool –

They were put into a makeshift chair with rocks tied to around their feet.

The theory was a witch would float. If the woman sank, they were deemed innocent.

All seven women sank and drowned.

The legend of ghost stories say the women haunt those waters to this day.

Click on Detroit reports visitors have claimed to witness mysterious splashing, shadows and dark figures floating above the surface.

Learn more about the legend here.