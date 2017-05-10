Ahoy Matey! Sail the Straits on a pirate ship - WNEM TV 5

Ahoy Matey! Sail the Straits on a pirate ship

STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

Take a step back in time and sail the Straits of Mackinac on a pirate ship.

Mackinaw Pirate Cruises will be hosting trips for land lubbers aboard the family-friendly Good Fortune starting on Memorial Day weekend.

But it’s not just a cruise, you will need to immerse yourself in the pirate culture.

Voyagers will be encouraged to talk like a pirate, pull treasure from the seas, swab the deck, play pirate games and enjoy music, dancing and much more.

There is also a water cannon for the kids and a bar for adults on nightly cruises.

The overall experience should take around 2 hours, although time on the water is estimated to be about an hour-and-a-half.

The tours run through September and will cost you $30 for an adult ticket, $25 for children up to 12 and infants up to $2.

Click here for more information, and enjoy the journey!

