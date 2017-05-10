Homemade gun, plans to target government building uncovered

Two people were arrested after troopers found a homemade gun, and, according to Michigan State Police, learned about discussions to use homemade bombs against a government facility.

On May 9 Michigan State Troopers were called to a home in Roscommon County’s Roscommon Township for reports of an improvised firearm.

Once there, troopers found an unregistered, homemade pistol.

They also found a 32-year-old Roscommon Township woman that had an illegal stun gun. She was arrested and is in the Roscommon County Jail.

Troopers also discovered during the investigation that a 29-year-old Roscommon Township man, who is a convicted felon, allegedly had guns and improvised explosives.

They also learned he had been discussing using the homemade explosives to cause damage at an unidentified government facility, according to MSP.

They searched his house and found one bomb, a pistol, and a long gun.

The man was arrested on felony weapons charges and is in the Roscommon County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and the names of the people taken into custody have not been released.

