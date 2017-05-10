If you think this weather is bad, it could be worse

Yes, it has been cold across Mid-Michigan so far this May. Through May 9, Flint is over 6 degrees below average for this time of year and Saginaw is over 5 degrees below average so far during the month of May. It's still early in the month, so there's still time for temperatures to rebound, but it is possible that temperatures could stay on the chilly side for a while.

Historically the latest day for freezing temperatures at both Flint and Saginaw happens to be on May 28. Freezing temperatures have not been recorded on later dates, but the mercury has dropped pretty close. On June 4 of 1998, Flint dropped to a temperature of 33 degrees. A similar instance happened in Saginaw on June 10, 1941 where we dropped to 33 degrees as well.

Oh, and if you thought the cool temperatures were bad enough, it could be as bad as 1923. On May 9, 1923 Saginaw recorded 9 inches...that's right, 9 inches of snow. While we haven't seen anything that drastic in Flint, a half inch of snow did manage to fall on May 26, 1961. The bottom line is that it is possible to see more frigid temperatures and even some snow before the month is over, but just be happy that we don't have to worry about 9 inches of snow in May.

