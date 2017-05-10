Man charged in critical shooting of Detroit girl, 7

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the critical shooting of a 7-year-old Detroit girl in a west side home.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Jervonie Martin was arraigned Wednesday on assault with intent to murder and gun charges.

On May 1, the girl was asleep on a sofa with her grandmother when a slug fired from outside the home struck her in the neck.

Police initially said multiple gunshots were believed to have come from a passing vehicle.

The prosecutor's office says the girl has been released from a hospital.

Martin's trial is scheduled to start Aug. 7. The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from his attorney.

