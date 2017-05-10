Study: Social media rummage sale pages popular among moms

Social media's take on the garage sale appears to be giving mothers an added sense of security to buy, sell and trade their children's old belongings.

A Bay City mom and business owner, Katy Bauer, said online rummage sales are all the rage with local moms.

"It's a convenient way for moms to share things, for information and items like everything, with people they have never met before," Bauer said.

A recent study by the University of Michigan said mom to mom pages are quickly growing in popularity.

Bauer owns the Sweet Peach Children Boutique, but still likes to bargain hunt on the mom to mom Facebook pages.

She said she finds a lot of her own items from her store after the children grow out of them, even selling sometimes for less than half of the original store price.

"It will actually say right in the description ya know, gently used boutique outfit from Sweet Peach downtown. I always chuckle and I always recognize the clothes," Bauer said.

She said rummage sales usually have limited hours, but the internet is always open.

Melissa Fante was out shopping for her nephew on Wednesday. She said the mom to mom sales are convenient and cost-effective.

"So it helps too if you can get really heavily discounted clothes and babies use them once as it is," Fante said.

Researchers at U of M believe the reason the social media pages are so popular is because shoppers view them as a sort of exclusive club where only moms can get it.

Bauer said you still have to take some precautions. She said she always meets in a public place when exchanging goods. At the end of the day though she believes the motherhood marketplace does a lot of good for all the moms out there.

"Things sell really quickly and it's super convenient and easy. Everything is right there," Bauer said.

