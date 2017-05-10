Beauty blogger creates campaign to empower moms

What started as an online blog has transformed into a virtual inspiration.

A local company is empowering women one story at a time.

Self Love Beauty has started a new campaign called "Beautiful Me." It encourages women to share their stories of self-love and the challenges they faced to achieve it.

Beauty blogger Lisa Thompson is setting out on a journey to make Mid-Michigan women feel more confident. She started the campaign to highlight the lives of local mothers.

"Pretty much just awareness. I think it's really important for women to share their story and this was an opportunity for me to have that happen," Thompson said.

She created the Self Love Beauty website. She joined forces with Tosha Cole, a Bay City photographer, to create the campaign. They hope it goes viral to encourage women all over.

Thompson created the video by asking moms a few simple questions.

"What self love means to them. What was their journey to become a confident and empowering women? What advice would they give to someone in high school," Thompson said.

Seventeen women shared their stories of inspiration.

Cole said the collaboration was powerful and sends a very positive message.

"Loving yourself from the inside, not really based on how you look or how other people perceive you. Obviously it's just being happy and confident with your life and choices you've made," Cole said.

Thompson hopes to work with other local organizations to grow the campaign and to help more people feel better in their own skin.

"I want people to know they are not alone in their journey," Thompson said.

