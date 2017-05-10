Police shoot man wielding gun outside Livingston County home - WNEM TV 5

Police shoot man wielding gun outside Livingston County home

BRIGHTON, MI (AP) -

A 36-year-old man has been shot after a confrontation with police outside a Livingston County home.

State police say Wednesday in a release that the man was wounded when a pistol was pointed at officers.

A trooper responded to the Brighton Township-area home about 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a welfare check request.

Police say the man left the home and walked toward the trooper who retreated to cover and called for additional officers.

State police, Livingston County sheriff's deputies and Brighton police officers arrived. The man refused to obey commands to drop the handgun and was walking toward the officers when he was shot.

The incident is under investigation.

