Police investigate shooting involving child, adult

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Flint police said they are investigating a shooting involving two victims - a child and an adult.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Milbourne Avenue in Flint Wednesday evening.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

