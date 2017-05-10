Woman gets infection from spider bite

The brown recluse spider has already made a recent appearance in Mid-Michigan and is known for its venomous bite.

A local woman who woke up to a mysterious mark is wondering if she was bitten by one.

"I just woke up with a red spot. It wasn't anything out of the ordinary. I thought I slept on it wrong," Jessica Greenwald said.

Greenwald went about her day trying to ignore the annoying red spot on her arm. As the day went on she realized something was wrong and her arm grew more painful.

"Almost like a burn on the stove, but then you dropped acid on it or something worse than that," Greenwald said.

She called her doctor right away and was shocked to hear the diagnosis.

"Right when I walked in there she confirmed immediately that I was bitten by a spider," Greenwald said.

As the days went on the bite grew worse and the infection began to spread into her bloodstream.

"It was a big bubble of infection, really disgusting. They hooked me up to IVs and gave me antibiotics right away. So I guess it was pretty serious," Greenwald said.

She became feverish, but one doctor visit and two trips to the ER later the wound slowly began to heal.

Her doctor told her there was no test that could conclusively tell her what type of spider bit her, but the bite resembled bites from brown recluse spiders. Those spiders have been found in Davison and Ann Arbor recently.

"My family doctor said we found it right away so that's kind of what prevented it from being necrotic, where the cells die. So that's good," Greenwald said.

She said she is glad the bite wasn't worse.

"It's scary to think no matter how clean you keep your place or how many ways you go about preventing something like this, it can still happen," Greenwald said.

