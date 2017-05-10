Man convicted of killing acquaintance with car

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury has convicted a Flint man of murder for running over another man with his car.

Leyton said Renaldo Presswood and Robert Mayers were hanging out on Aug. 3, 2014. The two men, who met for the first time earlier that night, were hanging out near the intersection of E. Pasadena and Industrial Avenue.

Each man was in his own car. Leyton said that is when Presswood began ramming his car into Mayers' vehicle.

Mayer got out of his car to confront Presswood. That is when Presswood chased Mayer down and ran him over with his car. Presswood then circled around and ran over Mayers again, Leyton said.

Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury convicted Renaldo Presswood of first degree premeditated murder.

"This was a terrible tragedy and I am glad that we were able to secure some justice for Mr. Mayers and his surviving family and friends," Leyton said.

Presswood is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5, 2017 at 2 p.m.

