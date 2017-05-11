MSU unveils new website in wake of sexual assault allegations

Michigan State University has created a new website in the wake of allegations against former university doctor Larry Nassar.

“Sexual assault has no place at MSU. Anyone found to have violated the law or our policies will be held accountable,” University President Lou Anna K. Simon said.

Simon walked viewers through the site and explained the information it provides on university efforts to stop sexual assault, improve patient care and safety, and protect people on campus.

Nassar remains behind bars on sexual assault charges by dozens of former gymnastics patients.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.