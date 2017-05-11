Game encourages men to have conversation with doctor

One of the biggest problems with prostate cancer is men don't want to talk about it. So, two universities came up with a solution.

Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan played Wednesday in Mt. Pleasant for the annual PCUPS Foundation event.

PCUPS is an acronym for prostate cancer understand, prevention and screenings.

The game aims to encourage men to have a serious conversation with their doctors.

Dick Touvell did. His cancer was detected at age 68 and removed.

"I wouldn't be here today if it wouldn't be for early detection," he said.

Doctors said regular checkups after age 50 are important, because that’s when prostate cancer typically begins to creep in.

