PSA warns about signs of aneurysm

A new public service announcement is warning you to watch for signs of an aneurysm.

“If you suddenly experience the worst headache of your life, sharp pain behind your eye, and blurry vision - don’t ignore it,” the PSA said.

The announcement came from the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.

Colagrossi was a reported for WABC. She died two years ago after complaining about the worst headache of her life.

TV5’s Meg McLeod interviewed her husband, Frankenmuth native Todd Crawford, for an I-Team report last year.

