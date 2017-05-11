The circus is coming to town...for one day! - WNEM TV 5

The circus is coming to town...for one day!

BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

The circus is coming to town, but for one day only! 

You and your family can catch the Garden Bros Circus perform live. 

There will be two shows, one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. at the Birch Run Expo Center. 

This is the last tour that this circus will feature elephant acts. There will also be pony rides, face painting, and a children's fun zone. 

