The circus is coming to town...for one day!

The circus is coming to town, but for one day only!

You and your family can catch the Garden Bros Circus perform live.

There will be two shows, one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. at the Birch Run Expo Center.

This is the last tour that this circus will feature elephant acts. There will also be pony rides, face painting, and a children's fun zone.

For more information, click here.

