Lake Superior State holding event to honor late president

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) -

Lake Superior State University is holding a one-hour memorial for its president who died after brain surgery.

The event is scheduled for Thursday at the Arts Center auditorium at the Sault Ste. Marie campus. Thomas Pleger died Sunday at age 48.

He was president of Lake Superior State for about three years after a 21-year career in the University of Wisconsin system. The school says it will celebrate Pleger's accomplishments, compassion and "unflagging support" for higher education.

Pleger's family plans to hold a private service at another time. Another public event is planned when most students return to campus in August.

