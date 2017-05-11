Gorgeous Mother's Day weekend ahead!

We've definitely enjoyed our fair share of pleasant weather this week and as we wrap up the last day of the work week we are holding onto the same pattern. Don't forget to send some extra love to your mom this weekend for Mother's Day on Sunday and we are lucky as it looks like we're going to see beautiful conditions both days.

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear once again for our Friday with abundant sun and just a few fair weather clouds floating by. It is the perfect end to the work week with warm May temperatures to accompany it.

With plenty of sun in place our temperatures have soared into the middle and upper 60s for highs. Those are average temps for mid-may. Our traditional lakeshore areas will be cooler, of course thanks to an easterly wind.

We'll enjoy lots of sun through the evening hours, with a few clouds added to the mix. Most will remain dry, but there is a chance for an isolated light shower or sprinkle later on this evening, with the best chances north of the Saginaw Bay. The best time for rain would be about 6-7 PM. Even if you see a shower, it will have little impact so no need to cancel plans.

Any showers or sprinkles that do develop end very early in the overnight period, with skies partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s.

Mother's Day Weekend

As we celebrate Mom this weekend, we should enjoy some fabulous weather. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s both days.

The only thing to watch out for is an isolated shower that could pop up Saturday afternoon. This would be during the afternoon and evening hours. If you're one of the few to see a pop up shower, don't worry, it will be brief and won't be heavy at all. Again no need to cancel outdoor plans.

By Sunday, that minimal shower chance is gone with no rain expected for Mother's Day. We'll likely start the day with partly sunny skies on Sunday before clouds thin out a bit going into the afternoon hours.

To all the mom's out there, we thank you for all you do. Enjoy your weekend!

Warm Up Next Week

After a week spent in the 60s, we'll enjoy a gradual warm up as we start next week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the weekend. Temperatures on Monday will reach toward 70, with a step up in temperatures through the day on Wednesday.

Most should be in the upper 70s on Tuesday, with a few lower 80s possible, with Wednesday being the best chance of 80s reaching more locations.

For the most part it looks like the forecast will be mostly dry through the week, but there will be a few hit or miss rain chances through out the week as we get warmer. We'll keep you posted on those rain chances as we get closer and we iron out the details.

For now, enjoy the wonderful stretch of weather ahead!

