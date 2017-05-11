Gorgeous weekend ahead!

We haven't been completely dry this week, but we've definitely enjoyed our fair share of pleasant weather. As we prepare to wrap up another workweek, it looks like we're going to see beautiful conditions roll right into the weekend.

Friday

Skies are clear as we start our Friday with abundant sunshine greeting you as you head out the door for today.

With clear skies in place overnight, we're running around 5 to 10 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago, but these temperatures that are in the 30s and 40s early today will have no trouble jumping into the 60s by lunch, with middle 60s for afternoon highs. Our traditional lakeshore areas will be cooler, of course.

You'll enjoy lots of sun through the evening hours, with a few clouds added to the mix. Most will remain dry, but there is a chance for an isolated light shower or sprinkle later on this evening, with the best chances north of the Saginaw Bay. Even if you see a shower, it will have little impact.

Any showers or sprinkles that do develop end very early in the overnight period, with skies partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Mother's Day Weekend

As we celebrate Mom this weekend, we should enjoy some fabulous weather. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s expected for both days.

The only thing to watch out for is an isolated shower that could pop up on Saturday. This would be during the afternoon and evening. If you're one of the few to see a pop up shower, don't worry, it will be brief and won't be heavy at all.

By Sunday, that minimal shower chance is gone with no rain expected for Mother's Day. We'll likely start the day with partly sunny skies on Sunday before clouds thin out a bit going into the afternoon hours.

To all the mom's out there, we thank you for all you do. Enjoy your weekend!

Warm Up Next Week

After a week spent in the 60s, we'll enjoy a gradual warm up as we start next week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the weekend. Temperatures on Monday will reach toward 70, with a step up in temperatures through the day on Wednesday.

Most should be in the upper 70s on Tuesday, with a few lower 80s possible, with Wednesday being the best chance of 80s reaching more locations.

For the most part it looks like the forecast will be mostly dry through the week, but there will be a few hit or miss rain chances through out the week as we get warmer. We'll keep you posted on those rain chances as we get closer and we iron out the details.

For now, enjoy the wonderful stretch of weather ahead!

