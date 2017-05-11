Normal Mid-May

Another one for the books. Rain to sunshine this afternoon with a quiet and calm evening on tap. Our weather continues to look nice as we get closer to Mother's Day weekend so don't be afraid to get outside and celebrate with mom!

Tonight

The few rain drops from this morning were quickly forgotten as the sun re-emerged for the afternoon hours. We are still enjoying partly to mostly sunny skies this evening. The perfect evening to be outside if you have any outdoor chores or sports games. Once the sun sets we will cool off quickly so if you're out after dark you may want a light jacket.

With the clouds and rain this morning and an east northeasterly wind, temperatures weren't quite as warm as they were yesterday. We still enjoyed the lower 60s inland, those near the lakeshore are once again a little cooler in the 50s.

We are going to remain dry this evening and tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back into the lower 40s overnight and tomorrow morning.

Friday

We keep the nice weather rolling into the last day of the workweek, with pleasant weather expected for our Friday.

Tomorrow will start cooler than today, with temperatures in the lower 40s for the morning bus stops and the commute. Partly sunny skies will be present again and take our temperatures back into the middle and even upper 60s for daytime highs.

We're in great shape for your Friday evening activities, with an increase in clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the evening hours, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s for Saturday morning lows.

Mother's Day Weekend

As we celebrate Mom this weekend, we should enjoy some fabulous weather. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s expected for both days.

The only thing to watch out for is an isolated shower that could pop up on Saturday. This would be during the afternoon and evening. If you're one of the few to see a pop up shower, don't worry, it won't last long and wouldn't be heavy at all.

By Sunday, that minimal shower chance is completely gone with no rain expected for Mother's Day. To all the mom's out there, we thank you for all you do. Enjoy your weekend!

