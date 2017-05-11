Rain moves out, another dry day Thursday

After a streak of dry days to start, showers returned to some parts of the area yesterday morning and passed through again during the overnight. Those showers have made quick progress through Mid-Michigan and it looks like another dry day is ahead of us!

Today & Tonight

Any lingering sprinkles for the early morning drive end rapidly this morning and once they're gone, they're gone!

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the morning hours today behind those showers, but clouds will be decreasing through the day and we're looking at a very pleasant afternoon.

With the clouds this morning and a east northeasterly wind, temperatures won't be quite as warm as yesterday, but we should reach into the 60s away from the lakeshore once again.

The evening hours will be quiet, with any outdoor plans in great shape tonight! With clearing, lows will fall back into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Friday

We'll keep the nice weather rolling into the end of the workweek, with pleasant weather expected on Friday.

The day will start cooler than Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the morning bus stops and the early morning commute. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take those temperatures back into the 60s during the afternoon hours.

We're in great shape for your Friday evening activities, with no rain expected. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the evening hours, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s for Saturday morning lows.

Mother's Day Weekend

As we celebrate Mom this weekend, we should enjoy some fabulous weather. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, with temperatures in the middle 60s expected for both days.

The only thing to watch out for is an isolated shower that could pop up on Saturday. This would be during the afternoon and evening. If you're "lucky" enough to see one of those, don't worry, it won't last long and wouldn't be heavy at all.

By Sunday, that minimal shower chance is a thing of the past with no rain expected for Mother's Day. To all the mom's out there, we thank you for all you do. Enjoy your weekend!

