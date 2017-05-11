Sun takes over

The rain from this morning has come and gone and the sun has returned to cover mid-Michigan. Our weather continues to look nice as we get closer to Mother's Day weekend so don't be afraid to get outside and celebrate with mom!

Today & Tonight

Any lingering sprinkles from last night and this morning are long gone as dry air moves in and the sun re-emerges for the afternoon hours. We will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day so if you have yard work to get done, you should be fine. Overall, a very pleasant afternoon.

With the clouds and rain this morning and a east northeasterly wind, temperatures aren't quite as warm today as they were yesterday. That being said we we are still enjoying the lower 60s. Those near the lakeshore are once again a little cooler in the 50s.

The evening hours tonight will be quiet. Any outdoor plans are in great shape tonight! With some clearing, lows will fall back into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Friday

We'll keep the nice weather rolling into the end of the workweek, with pleasant weather expected on Friday.

The day will start cooler than Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the morning bus stops and the early morning commute. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take those temperatures back into the 60s during the afternoon hours.

We're in great shape for your Friday evening activities, with no rain expected. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the evening hours, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s for Saturday morning lows.

Mother's Day Weekend

As we celebrate Mom this weekend, we should enjoy some fabulous weather. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny through the weekend, with temperatures in the middle 60s expected for both days.

The only thing to watch out for is an isolated shower that could pop up on Saturday. This would be during the afternoon and evening. If you're "lucky" enough to see one of those, don't worry, it won't last long and wouldn't be heavy at all.

By Sunday, that minimal shower chance is a thing of the past with no rain expected for Mother's Day. To all the mom's out there, we thank you for all you do. Enjoy your weekend!

