VOTE: Local makeup artist is finalist in worldwide competition

A local cinema makeup artist has been selected as a finalist in a worldwide competition, but she needs your votes to move her forward.

Ashley Martin, 22, of Essexville is one of 15 finalists for the Next Level of Cosplay Scholarship by Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles, California.

To enter for the scholarship, contestants had to create a character, creature or person from a pre-existing comic book, television show or movie.

For her entry, Martin made a costume creature called the Demogorgon from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

“This scholarship means the world to me and if I win I get to live my dream and go to this school and work in the movie industry which I so desperately want to do,” Martin said.

The public’s voting will determine who moves on to the next rounds, with the five contests with the lowest number of votes being eliminated each week.

Once the contestants are narrowed down to the top five, an esteemed judging panel will determine the final winner.

To vote for Martin, click here.

>>>Slideshow: Ashley Martin's Demogorgon<<<

