Power of Pizza: Study sheds light on why pizza makes us happy

Many people may think that first delicious bite of pizza makes us the happiest, but a recent study conducted by DIGIORNO found people were happier when pizza was baking in the oven and its majestic aroma filled the room.

To conduct this experiment, real people were recruited to host friends and family for a pizza party.

Researchers used facial recognition and emotion tracking software to measure the effect on moods of partygoers. During three separate parties, the room was set up with more than 40 high-resolution cameras that captured footage of guests while pizza baked in the oven, and after it was served.

The results showed the anticipation of pizza coming out of the hot oven caused the largest observable increase in joy.

Notable findings included:

Pizza Prep: When pizza went into the oven, everyone’s mood improved, with joy increasing up to 18 percentage points.

That Smells Great: As smell permeated the room, partygoers were happiest, with joy increasing up to 24 percentage points.

It's Ready: Taking pizza out of the oven also had significant impact on the moods of partygoers, with an increase in joy up to 20 percentage points.

Serving up Slices: When hosts cut the pizza, partygoers experienced up to an 11 percentage point increase in joy.

Eating Pizza: As partygoers took their first bite and began eating pizza, increase in joy went up to 11 percentage points.

